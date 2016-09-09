For decades, Leon Osborne has given back to the community, and now those close to him want to say thank you.

Several people at UND are organizing an event to honor Osborne and his work at the university and throughout the community.

"This is a way of recognizing the tremendous accomplishments and the tremendous impact Leon has had, and also saying thank you," said Mark Askelson, a professor in the UND department of meteorology.

Though final details haven't been finalized, Askelson said they are planning the symposium for sometime in October at Clifford Hall and hope to bring people who have worked with Osborne throughout his time at UND, with Iteris and in the agriculture community. The event will be open to the public.

"He's done so much and sacrificed so much to give us what we have today," Askelson said. "He's done so much for the university, so much for the community. There's been a lot of sacrifice and a lot of hard work, ingenuity and creation."

Known throughout the region for his weather forecasts, Osborne has been at UND since 1979 and currently is a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of atmospheric sciences, director of the Regional Information Center and the Surface Transportation Weather Research Center.

He also served as president and CEO of Meridian Environmental Technology Inc., which designed telecommunications solutions and provided site-specific weather and road condition information to the traveling public and to transportation agencies across the country. The company was bought by Iteris in 2010.

The symposium next month will highlight the different things Osborne has done throughout his career and how he's influenced people, Askelson said. He, along with others, hope to also put together an electronic book focusing on what Osborne has done and how he's impacted people throughout his life.

Askelson said he's known Osborne since he was a freshman in college, and Osborne has been a mentor for him throughout his time as an undergraduate and now as a co-worker.

"He's one of my mentors," Askelson said. "He's somebody who has taught me a great deal, and he's done a great deal for me. So doing something like this is the least we can do to say thank you."