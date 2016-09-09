INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN—The International Peace Garden will mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a ceremony at the Peace Garden's 9/11 memorial site.

Admission will be free Sunday into the Peace Garden so the general public can honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed about 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday with the playing of the Canadian and United States national anthems, according to a news release.

For more information, call (701) 263-4390 or (204) 534-2510.