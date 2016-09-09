Patience have the ability to have their blood taken onsite for tests. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Alissa Partee, director of total rewards at Marvin Windows, tours one of the exam rooms in the onsite clinic at the production facility in Warroad. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald) Marvin Windows clinic

Katie Marvin, total rewards specialist of Marvin Windows, talks about the onsite clinic at the production facility in Warroad. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Marvin Windows held a contest amongst their employees to for a chance to have their art work hang in the new clinic. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Alissa Partee, director of total rewards, talks about the onsite clinic at the production facility in Warroad.(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

WARROAD, Minn.—The hallway behind the human resources department at Marvin Windows and Doors' plant here appears to be an entrance to a factory floor.

But it also leads to a door to a much different environment, one that instantly feels like the sterile waiting room at a doctor's office. Informational pamphlets were hanging on the wall, and an office worker greeted visitors from behind a desk.

The onsite clinic at Marvin's Warroad production facility is open to the manufacturer's employees and spouses, and provides health care services typically found off the campus but at a more convenient location. Employees can even stay clocked in during visits.

"We don't want any barriers for people to use it," said Alissa Partee, director of Total Rewards for the company. The "Total Rewards" moniker represents Marvin's efforts to focus on a broader approach to employee compensation and benefits, including the onsite clinic.

The 1,764-square-foot clinic has seen more than 1,800 visits in the first six months after it opened in January. It's run by Healthstat, a Charlotte, N.C.,-based workplace clinic management company, and includes a lab, hearing testing room, physical therapy space and medication dispensary room.

Employees can get an annual physical in one of the clinic's three examination rooms, take blood and urine tests, and receive about three dozen kinds of generic prescription medications. There's also an occupational therapist and a physical therapist who spend time there during the week.

"We like to focus on personal wellness and disease management and preventative care—that's our ultimate goal, is to close people's gaps in care," said Katie Marvin, Total Rewards specialist at the company. "They can cover anything that you'd expect your standard clinic to."

Marvin officials have been having conversations about an onsite clinic for at least four years, Patree said.

"We felt like it was the right time to help give people easy access, (a) simplified approach to great health care," she said.

Controlling costs

Marvin is a family-owned business that traces its roots to the early 1900s, when George Marvin came to Warroad to manage a grain elevator and lumberyard, according to company literature. Today, the maker of wood door and window products employs about 2,200 people in a town of roughly 1,800, said company spokeswoman Brenda Baumann.

Marvin is headquartered just down the road from the Polaris Industries plant in Roseau, Minn., and not far from Digi-Key and Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls. All are large employers in a relatively sparsely populated region of northwest Minnesota.

Besides acting as a benefit to its current employees, Marvin sees the clinic as another recruitment tool in what can be a challenging job market for employers.

"It wasn't our primary purpose of it, but it certainly has people interested in Marvin for things that just meet the needs of their family," Partee said. "We definitely bring it up during our recruitment conversations."

The clinic was recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota as part of its "Trailblazer Tour," which spotlights health care initiatives across the state. Brooks Deibele, vice president of group markets for Blue Cross, said Marvin is a self-insured employer that uses Blue Cross as its plan sponsor.

"It's really important to them to control costs, because the costs are predominantly falling back on them as an employer group," he said, adding the clinic gives Marvin employees quicker access to care and improves productivity.

A 2015 survey from the Society for Human Resource Management found 8 percent of its member organizations offer an onsite clinic, a slight increase from the 7 percent in 2014. That's far below the number of respondents who offered other benefits, such as health and lifestyle coaching or smoking cessation programs.

But SHRM noted another survey, conducted by Mercer, that found 29 percent of employers with 5,000 or more workers offered an onsite or near-site clinic with primary care services.

"We believe that when employees have access to health care services when and where they prefer, everyone wins," Paul Marvin, the company's president, said in a statement. "Employees are healthier and happier, which in turn has direct positive impact on the vitality of both our business and the local community."