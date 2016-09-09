MINOT, N.D. -- A 19-year-old Minot man, who also list his address as Miami, Fla., has been arrested on 15 counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing a 9mm handgun 15 times into a residence the southwest part of the city.

Police said Antwan Alexander was arrested just before midnight Thursday in his vehicle after he had fled from the scene at 2529 2nd Ave. SW.

Police were called to area and had a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Within minutes, the vehicle was stopped in southeast Minot and Alexander was arrested.

About a week earlier, similar gunshot fire was reported at the residence.

No one was apparently injured, police said.