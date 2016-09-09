Donald Trump to appear on 'The Dr. Oz Show'

LOS ANGELES - Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will sit down on "The Dr. Oz Show" on Thursday, Sept. 15, where the Republican presidential nominee will talk about his "own personal health regimen," according to an announcement from the show.

Dr. Oz also will ask Trump "why the health of the candidates has become such a serious issue in this campaign."

Trump's campaign surrogates have questioned the health status of Hillary Clinton, as she and her campaign have dismissed such queries. Trump himself has made inferences about her health. Last month, her campaign released a letter from her doctor calling her health "excellent."

Related Late Night Hosts Bash Matt Lauer's Commander-In-Chief Forum Performance

Clinton appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month and joked about the rumors about her health. Kimmel even asked the presidential candidate to open a pickle jar to test her strength. (She successfully opened the jar).

Trump's campaign in December released a letter from his doctor, Harold Bornstein, in which he wrote that Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein told NBC News last month that he wrote the letter in about five minutes while waiting for limousine driver sent by Trump to pick it up.