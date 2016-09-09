Donald Trump to appear on 'The Dr. Oz Show'
Dr. Oz also will ask Trump "why the health of the candidates has become such a serious issue in this campaign."
Trump's campaign surrogates have questioned the health status of Hillary Clinton, as she and her campaign have dismissed such queries. Trump himself has made inferences about her health. Last month, her campaign released a letter from her doctor calling her health "excellent."
Related Late Night Hosts Bash Matt Lauer's Commander-In-Chief Forum Performance
Clinton appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month and joked about the rumors about her health. Kimmel even asked the presidential candidate to open a pickle jar to test her strength. (She successfully opened the jar).
Trump's campaign in December released a letter from his doctor, Harold Bornstein, in which he wrote that Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein told NBC News last month that he wrote the letter in about five minutes while waiting for limousine driver sent by Trump to pick it up.