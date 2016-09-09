Tepees stand in the Seven Council camp, one of three encampments that have grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River over the last month with the purpose of stopping construction of the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, N.D. Sept. 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline while the tribe's lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proceeds.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the injunction in a ruling issued Friday, Sept. 9. The parties are scheduled to meet for a status conference on Sept. 16.

While the ruling has been anxiously awaited by all parties, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II said this week the ruling should not be considered the end.

Archambault has said the tribe would appeal if the request for an injunction was denied and continue looking for other legal options to fight the pipeline.

"It's the beginning of a continuing legal battle," Archambault said Thursday while speaking to pipeline opponents who are camping north of the reservation.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will carry 450,000 barrels of crude oil each day from North Dakota to Illinois. The tribe sued the corps over its permit for the Missouri River crossing, arguing the federal agency failed to properly consult the tribe. Tribal leaders say the pipeline will destroy sacred sites and threatens the reservation's water supply.

The corps argues in court records it "followed a robust tribal consultation process" and said Standing Rock withdrew from a scheduled site visit of the proposed Lake Oahe crossing, a dammed section of the Missouri River.

North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple activated the North Dakota National Guard Thursday in anticipation of the ruling. About a dozen Guard members are manning a traffic information point on State Highway 1806 to free up law enforcement to have a visible presence near the protest site.

A protest is planned at the North Dakota Capitol from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.