Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UND aviation professor arrested on child porn charges

    UND aviation professor arrested on child porn charges

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 1:34 p.m.

    A UND professor was arrested Thursday after police found child pornography on his university-owned computer, according to a UND Police statement.

    Eric Hewitt Basile, 37, will appear Friday in Grand Forks District Court on eight charges of possession of certain materials prohibited, all Class C felonies. He faces five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

    The UND Police Department received a complaint regarding Basile, a faculty member for the school's aviation department. After receiving a warrant for his office and home, officers seized multiple computers and electronic devices and found child porn on his work computer, according to a news release.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has concerns or further information regarding the case should call UND police at (701) 777-0846.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsundEric Basilechild porn
    Advertisement
    randomness