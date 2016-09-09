UND aviation professor arrested on child porn charges

A UND professor was arrested Thursday after police found child pornography on his university-owned computer, according to a UND Police statement.

Eric Hewitt Basile, 37, will appear Friday in Grand Forks District Court on eight charges of possession of certain materials prohibited, all Class C felonies. He faces five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

The UND Police Department received a complaint regarding Basile, a faculty member for the school's aviation department. After receiving a warrant for his office and home, officers seized multiple computers and electronic devices and found child porn on his work computer, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has concerns or further information regarding the case should call UND police at (701) 777-0846.

