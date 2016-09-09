Around Town: Sickies opening Sept. 19

Plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant near Grand Forks' Columbia Mall are in the works.

A memo written ahead of the Planning and Zoning Commission's Wednesday meeting showed a proposed driveway to provide a future Chick-fil-A restaurant with a path to the Columbia Mall access road off of 32nd Avenue South. The new restaurant would be located next to Texas Roadhouse, according to the memo.

Several entities, including the Columbia Mall and Texas Roadhouse, made a request to the city for a variance to subdivision regulations. City staff is currently reviewing the Chick-fil-A site plan.

"The parties stated above have a mutual agreement to allow the proposed access, which will provide a significant improvement to the traffic circulation for all adjoining properties," the city's memo states.

Chick-fil-A is a national chain of chicken sandwich restaurants. It has more than 2,000 locations in 43 states and Washington, D.C., and its following includes the 313 fans of a "Bring Chick-fil-A to Fargo" Facebook page.

Dollar General expanding to region

Dollar General, a chain of discount retail stores, is adding three locations in the Grand Forks region next year as part of its expansion into North Dakota.

New stores will open in Larimore, Hillsboro and Mayville in the spring of 2017, according to company spokesman Nolan Miles. Those will open around the same time as other stores in Oakes, Hankinson, Gwinner and Ellendale.

"The new stores we are now opening in North Dakota are the first Dollar General stores to be built in the state," Miles said in an email. "As a result, North Dakota marks the 44th state with a Dollar General store presence."

Dollar General, based in Tennessee, reported $20.4 billion in sales during fiscal year 2015, and it operated 13,000 retail locations as of Aug. 13, according to the company website.

Dollar General offers a selection of food, cleaning supplies, apparel, health and beauty items and other products. The company also touts its Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards about $12 million every year to nonprofits, schools and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a company store or distribution center.

Reuters reported last month that Dollar General was cutting prices on items such as bread, milk and eggs as part of a price war with Wal-Mart. The wire service added Dollar General stores have taken market share from Wal-Mart and others in part by expanding aggressively in recent years.

Sickies opening Sept. 19

Sickies Garage will hold its grand opening in Grand Forks on Sept. 19, according to a Facebook announcement.

The restaurant, which offers 50 kinds of burgers and 50 beers on tap, is opening at 1419 S. Columbia Road, just down the street from Altru Health System's main campus. It's taking the space previously occupied by Padron Chile, Sweeto Burrito and Arby's.

Kerry Fernholz, a Sickies owner, previously said road construction was holding up the restaurant's opening.

Sickies already has restaurants in Bismarck and Fargo.

HomeBrew U closing

A Grand Forks store offering homebrewing supplies will close at the end of the month.

HomeBrew U announced on its Facebook page this week that it will close Sept. 30. Michael Pence opened the store next to Hornbacher's on 32nd Avenue South before moving it to South Washington Street this summer.

"I am working very hard to get a website up, going and started before the doors close at the storefront," the store posted on Facebook Wednesday. "I have enjoyed every minute and every person that I have met along the way and truly hope we will all stay in touch."

Pence didn't return a message seeking comment Thursday.