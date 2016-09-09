The Grand Forks County Courthouse is open after being evacuated this morning because of a suspicious package on the south side of the building.

Courthouse workers and others were cleared from the downtown building at about 9:30 a.m. while a bomb-response team used an X-ray to scan a dark backpack left on the south steps. Nearby streets were also closed to traffic.

The background turned out to pose no threat, and business resumed as normal around 10:30 a.m.

