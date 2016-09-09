Grand Forks Police inspect a suspicious package on the south side of the Grand Forks County Courthouse on Friday morning. It turned out to hold only personal items. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald) The Grand Forks County Courthouse was evacuated for about an hour Friday morning after a suspicious package was found outside. Nearby streets were closed, but the backpack turned out to hold only personal items.

The Grand Forks County Courthouse was cleared for about an hour Friday morning after a suspicious package was found on the south side of the building.

Courthouse workers and others were evacuated from the building about 9:30 a.m. while a bomb-response team used an X-ray to scan a dark backpack left on the south steps. Nearby streets also were closed to traffic while the backpack was examined.

The backpack turned out to pose no threat, and business resumed as normal about 10:40 a.m.

Lt. Gary Grove with the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office told the Herald the call came in about 9:30 a.m that there was an abandoned backpack on the south steps. Following standard protocol, the building was evacuated and the Northeast Regional Bomb Squad was brought in.

Sgt. Jay Middleton, a Grand Forks Police officer who works with the squad, approached the package and conducted a portable X-ray scan. Middleton proceeded to open the backpack and remove its contents about 10:30 a.m.

"It was just a backpack with personal belongings; we've turned it over to the sheriff's office," Middleton said.

Ten minutes later, staff began shuffling back into the courthouse and daily business resumed.