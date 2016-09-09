MN prom night sexual assault case continues

BRAINERD, Minn. – One man has taken a plea deal and another is awaiting a jury trial in an alleged rape case involving two victims occurring the night of the 2014 Brainerd High School prom.

The men—Travis Michael Thelen and Ryan Mark Hall, both age 20 of Nisswa—were charged in April of 2014 with three criminal sexual conduct counts and two counts relating to sexual pornography.

Thelen also faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct in a second case involving a second victim.

Thelen entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Crow Wing County District Court to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the second case.

Thelen, Hall and the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case, which involves two juvenile females. Investigators used DNA evidence, cell phone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago in a rented cabin. Investigators reported Thelen engaged in sexual contact and or sexual penetration with a juvenile female while she was asleep or passed out after consuming alcohol. Evidence gathered, investigators reported, showed an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

Under the plea agreement, the remaining charges against Thelen are dismissed.

In the first case, Thelen was charged with:

• Felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless.

• Felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless.

• Gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent.

• Felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18.

• Felony charge of using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work.

In the second case, Thelen was charged with:

• Felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless.

• Felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless.

• Gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent.

The plea agreement calls for a stay of adjudication sentence on both cases, meaning Thelen would be placed on probation and he could be required to serve local jail time. Thelen would be on supervised probation for up to five years and have to comply with the conditions imposed by the court on both cases. The remaining six charges, which were not part of the plea agreement, would be dismissed. Thelen would have to conduct 120 hours of community service and perform a psycho-sexual evaluation.

Conditions Thelen would have to follow include no contact with the victims; undergo an independent professional assessment of Thelen's need for sex offender treatment; undergo a chemical use assessment; abide by all pornography and or internet restrictions set forth in the presentence investigation report and or pychosexual evaluation; cannot purchase, possess or use any sexually explicit orientated sexually stimulating materials, including visual, auditory, telephone, electronic media and computer programs; cannot enter any strip clubs, adult book stores, adult entertainment establishments or utilize sex lines or telephone chats; cannot purchase, possess or consume alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants; cannot enter any bars or liquor establishments; and cannot possess any firearms.

If the court does not approve the agreement, Thelen has the right to withdraw his plea of guilty and have a trial. Sentencing is scheduled 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in front of Judge Earl Maus.

A jury trial with Maus was scheduled to begin Friday for Hall, but the judge recused himself and the jury was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 10 in front of Judge Kristine DeMay.

The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office is prosecuting the cases for both Thelen and Hall. Thelen is being represented by Minneapolis Attorney Bruce Rivers and Hall is being represented by Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis.

The Case

The alleged sexual assaults occurred after the Brainerd High School's prom on April 26, 2014, at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At the townhome were nine high school students—four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown. During the night most, if not all, the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the criminal complaint filed in the case stated.

The 17-year-old female, identified in the criminal complaint as Juvenile Female A, met with Nisswa police on April 29, 2014. She was with her parents at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted after prom at a rented cabin in Nisswa. At that time, the victim was unsure if she wanted the matter investigated.

On May 6, 2014, law enforcement spoke with all nine students and learned Thelen engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the victims, who had consumed alcohol to the point where she fell asleep or passed out in one of the bedrooms, the complaint stated.

The 10-page criminal complaint filed against the two defendants detailed corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults. The students are identified in the complaint by their initials and the victims are listed by using a letter. This story lists the defendants' names and lists each student by a letter to protect their identities.

The complaint

• Juvenile Female A went to the grand march and prom as did Thelen, along with three other couples. After spending a short time at prom, the four couples went to Thelen's house in Nisswa. Thelen's mother escorted them from there to the cabin, which she had rented for them to use after prom, the complaint stated. The group arrived at the cabin some time after 10 p.m. Thelen's mother stayed only for a short time and then left in her own vehicle.

• After Thelen's mother left, one or more members of the group brought alcohol into the cabin. Most if not all members of the group consumed alcohol to some extent. By all accounts, Juvenile Female A and Juvenile Female C were heavily intoxicated, the complaint stated. Female A and C are the alleged victims in the case.

• Sometime that night, someone surreptitiously video recorded Juvenile Male A and Juvenile Female D engaging in sexual intercourse in the upper level of the cabin. Male C later sent Juvenile Male A a copy of the video at Juvenile Male A's request. Law enforcement recovered a copy of the video from the phone.

• Juvenile Male A and Juvenile Female D left the cabin around 1:30 a.m. April 27, 2014. Hall arrived at the cabin as they were about to leave. Sometime later that night, Hall took a picture with his phone via Snapchat showing Juvenile Female A sleeping with Thelen and Male C situated in front of her with his private parts exposed in front of her face, and he later sent this photo to a number of other people, the complaint stated. Several students ridiculed Juvenile Female A about the picture at school the following Monday. Law enforcement has been unable to obtain a copy of the picture.

Students involved provided statements with law enforcement over the course of the investigation offering varying views of what happened.

Cell Phone Records

Investigators seized Thelen's and Male C's cell phones on May 1, 2014, and seized Hall's cell phone on May 14, 2014. Numerous text messages indicated Thelen engaging in sexual penetration with Juvenile Female C while she was asleep or passed out; Thelen and Hall both engaged in sexual contact and/or sexual penetration with Juvenile Female A while she was asleep or passed out.

Thelen, Hall and Juvenile Male A and C made a concerted effort to cover up what happened with Juvenile Female A and Juvenile Female C while they were asleep or passed out.

Juvenile Female D was unaware a video recording had been made of her and Juvenile Male A engaging in sexual intercourse.