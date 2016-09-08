Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Thursday. Photo by REUTERS/Mike Segar

The suit claims the Minnesota Republican Party failed to nominate its presidential electors, the people who cast the state's 10 electoral college votes, in accordance with state law. Keith Downey, the chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, said last month that the party called a special meeting to approve alternative electors because it had previously neglected to do so.

The suit, which was filed directly to the Minnesota Supreme Court, adds a new level of chaos to an already strange election season. It could cause the parties to spend some of the rushed months of the election fighting in court, distracting from other campaigning. While the suit is a technical one, if successful, it could impact the entire presidential election.

"It is incumbent upon political parties to follow the rules binding our elections and in this instance it does not appear that the Minnesota Republican Party did so," said Ken Martin, the chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Downey, the Republican Party chair, did not immediately return a call from comment Thursday night. Last month, Downey said he was not aware "that the secretary of state wouldn't place our candidates on the ballot, even though that paperwork was submitted completely, until the electors were finalized" until the week before the filings were due. He said the party had previously submitted what it had thought was the necessary paperwork a month earlier.

To finish the process, the party called an executive committee meeting to select alternative electors to join the 10 electors it had nominated at its state convention in May. Then it submitted the final paperwork and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon accepted the filing and added Trump and vice presidential candidate Mike Pence as choices in the November election.

The petition says that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, should not have accepted the Republican Party's petition to get Trump on the ballot. Ryan Furlong, a spokesman for the secretary's office, said the office does not comment on pending litigation.

The Trump campaign's Minnesota spokesman Andy Post said the campaign had no immediate comment but was reviewing the suit.

The state Supreme Court in the past has handled election matters expeditiously and decided them quickly. The DFL's suit was filed late Thursday.

The DFL Party is represented by attorneys from the Minneapolis-based Lockridge Grindall Nauen and Washington-based Perkins Coie firm, both of which represented Democrats in both the Sen. Al Franken's 2008-2009 recount and court case and Gov. Mark Dayton's 2010 recount. Marc Elias, one of the Perkins Coie attorneys on the petition, has also been Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's general counsel.

The petition's filing was first reported by longtime political operative and writer Michael Brodkorb on Twitter.