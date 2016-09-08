United Way plans campaign kickoff

The United Way of the Greater Grand Forks Area will kick off its 2016 fundraising campaign "Stack the Stage" Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Town Square. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food items and personal care items. The donations will be distributed to the three major food shelves in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Hugo's will serve a free will donation baked potato bar sponsored by Black Gold Farms. For more information on the event, contact Pat Berger at (701) 775-8661 or at pberger@unitedwayegf.org