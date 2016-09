Alex Dorton, left, and Lucas Hodny play king of the hill during the Wellness and Health in the Park event in Grand Forks on Thursday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

George Santiago, left, and Roberto Avila demonstrate the proper way to fold a flag along with the importance of what the flag stands for in Lincoln Drive Park Thursday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Thursday's Wellness and Health in the Park event brought more than just free fun to Grand Forks' Lincoln Drive Park. Attendees could learn about military service and proper flag handling from veterans and active members of the military or meet Hunter, a Badlands wild horse now with the Walk by Faith Therapeutic Riding organization.