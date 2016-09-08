Settlement reached in Grand Forks meth case

A Grand Forks woman who had been facing life in prison on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school has scheduled hearing for a change of plea this month.

On Thursday, Katie Ann Feist, 32, and her attorney reached a settlement agreement with the Grand Forks County state's attorney's office. Her change of plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Feist was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute or manufacture, a Class AA felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

In April, Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force agents conducted a "trash pull" at Feist's Grand Forks residence, finding a broken glass pipe and baggies that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an affidavit of probable cause police submitted to the court.

After obtaining a search warrant, agents searched Feist's residence April 5 and found methamphetamine, residue on tin foil, baggies and scales, glass pipes and a measuring funnel "known to be used for packaging illegal narcotics" that also contained white residue, according to the affidavit.

Feist's residence is located within 1,000 feet of Ben Franklin Elementary School, according to court records, which bumped up her charges to a Class AA felony and increased the prison time she potentially faced.