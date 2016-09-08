A Fort Totten, N.D., man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl inside.

Jason Jerome Littlewind, 29, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, a Class C felony, and one count of burglary, a Class B felony, in a break-in and assault upon a minor.

According the affidavit, Littlewind entered a Ramsey County home through a kitchen window the evening of Sept. 3. Littlewind then entered the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl and attempted to force himself upon her, the complaint said.

The charges state that Littlewind climbed into the girl's bed and grabbed her, while the girl attempted to fight him off. He kissed and bit her neck, attempted to remove her shorts and rubbed himself against her, according to charges.

The girl tried to escape, but Littlewind grabbed her right foot and pulled back. Eventually she was able to kick away, court documents state.

Littlewind is currently held in Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake on $50,000 cash bail.