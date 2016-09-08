A Grand Forks District Court judge has ordered the state toxicologist to testify in the DUI case against a North Dakota legislative candidate.

Emily O'Brien, who is running as a Republican for a House seat in Grand Forks' District 42, was charged with driving under the influence after getting arrested in late July in downtown Grand Forks. A breath test showed her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.147 percent, almost twice the legal limit, according to a copy of her citation.

O'Brien's case was moved from Grand Forks Municipal Court to Grand Forks District Court after she requested a jury trial, according to court documents.

O'Brien, 24, filed an objection to the introduction of an analytical report and requested an order requiring the city of Grand Forks to produce Officer Jorge Elizondo and State Toxicologist Charles Eder as witnesses. District Court Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick granted the request Aug. 22, according to court records.

"Because the analytical report is considered testimonial evidence, the defendant has a Sixth Amendment guarantee to confront the analyst(s) who produced the report," O'Brien's attorney, Alexander Reichert, wrote in an Aug. 12 court filing.

Both O'Brien and Reichert didn't return messages seeking comment Thursday.

A final dispositional conference in O'Brien's case is scheduled Dec. 22.