Court dates set in PepperJax dispute

Court dates have been set in the dispute between the developer of a Philly cheesesteak restaurant chain and a Grand Forks property owner.

A settlement conference between Nebraska-based Ames Development and Grand Forks Associates Limited Partnership will be Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court in Fargo, according to an order handed down Wednesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal. She also scheduled a final pretrial conference for Dec. 20, 2017, according to court records.

Ames sought to build a PepperJax Grill in the parking lot in front of the Grand Forks Hornbacher's last year, but construction was halted after the grocer said it didn't consent to the project, which it said would reduce customer parking and visibility to passing motorists.

Hornbacher's and its landlord, Grand Forks Associates, ultimately reached a settlement this year after a North Dakota district court judge stopped construction. But in June, Ames filed a complaint in federal court against Grand Forks Associates, alleging the property owner breached its lease obligations by failing to secure consent from shopping center tenants, among other claims.