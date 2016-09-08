WASHINGTON—Four U.S. senators introduced a joint resolution on Thursday, Sept. 8, seeking to block the U.S. sale of $1.15 billion of Abrams tanks and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia, citing issues including the conflict in Yemen.

The measure was introduced by Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee and Democrats Chris Murphy and Al Franken. There was no immediate indication of any plans for a vote, but the move was the latest indication of strong disapproval of the deal among some U.S. lawmakers.

In August, 64 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter urging President Barack Obama to delay the sale.

The Pentagon announced on Aug. 9 that the State Department has approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles and other equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Introducing the resolution, the senators cited the conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition in support of forces loyal to the exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who are trying to oust Iran-allied Houthi forces from the capital, Sanaa.

Human rights groups have criticized the coalition's air strikes because of the deaths of civilians.

"Thousands of civilians are being killed, and terrorist groups inside the country, like al Qaeda and ISIS, are getting stronger. Until the Saudis' conduct changes, the U.S. should put a pause on further arms sales," Murphy said in a statement.