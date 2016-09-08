Twins, Vikings to honor Jacob Wetterling with No. 11

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — The Minnesota Twins will honor Jacob Wetterling and support the Wetterling family by wearing red jerseys with a number 11 patch Friday night when they host the Cleveland Indians.

The Cleveland Indians will also wear the number 11 patch on Friday, the Twins announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings say they are working on plans to honor Jacob during the team’s Sept. 18 home opener. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers at the team’s new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jacob, a sports fan, wore a red number 11 jersey in sports as a child.

He loved playing goalie for his hockey team. He wanted to be a football player when he grew up. He loved playing basketball and soccer.

When his father, Jerry Wetterling, coached his Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association team in St. Joseph, Minn., Jacob, 11, wore a red jersey with the number "11" on it.

The Wetterling family has asked people to use the number 11 as a symbol of hope to honor their son and show a commitment to making the world a better place for kids.

Fans are encouraged to share how they are living by 11 traits by using the hashtags #JacobsHopeLives and #11forJacob on social media. The Twins will auction off 11 game-worn jerseys with the No. 11 patch on Friday; all proceeds will benefit the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. Fans can go to twinsbaseball.com/auctions to bid on the jerseys.Also, the Twins will have a moment of remembrance before the game Friday. A tribute to Jacob’s life, an outfield wall graphic, will remain at Target Field for the rest of the 2016 season. Jacob’s remains were found late last week in a pasture near Paynesville, Minn., nearly 27 years after he was abducted in October 1989. On Tuesday, Danny Heinrich, 53, of Annandale, Minn., confessed in court to abducting, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old. “This terrible tragedy has galvanized our community for more than 27 years,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said in a statement. “We at the Twins are deeply moved by the strength of the Wetterling family and are honored to play a small role in helping them spread their message and further the important work of the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.”

The Wetterlings came up with the idea after being approached by a children's soccer team in Maryland that wanted to wear Jacob's jersey number at their next game, said Allison Feigh, the resource center's program manager. "Our hearts were touched by a request from children to honor Jacob in this way," she said.

The center posted 11 things that people can do to nurture a culture of kindness and compassion. "If you put on Jacob's jersey number, make a commitment to living with these 11 traits," the post read.

1. Be fair

2. Be kind

3. Be understanding

4. Be honest

5. Be thankful

6. Be a good sport

7. Be a good friend

8. Be joyful

9. Be generous

10. Be gentle with others

11. Be positive

The center also asked people to share photos via its Facebook page. "We want to see how you are living these 11 traits," the post read.

Feigh said there are no plans at present for a memorial service for Jacob. She would not comment as to whether Jacob's remains have been released to the family.

Several prayer services for Jacob are planned in the coming days. In Jacob's hometown, a special prayer service of healing will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Saint Joseph.

