Meryl Streep, J.J. Abrams team for TV adaptation of 'The Nix'

LOS ANGELES—Meryl Streep could be coming to the small screen. The Oscar-winning actress will reportedly team with J.J. Abrams for a TV adaptation of novel "The Nix" which will be set up at Warner Bros. Television, according to Variety's sister site Deadline.

Streep is reportedly looking to executive produce and star in the project, while Abrams is expected to direct some episodes, per Deadline. The novel, penned by Nathan Hill and released in August, centers around Samuel Andresen-Anderson, a college professor whose estranged mother reappears decades after abandoning the family, having committed an absurd crime that incites a media frenzy.

Abrams will produce under his Bad Robot banner, which is also behind HBO's upcoming "Westworld" adaptation. He most recently helmed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and served as an executive producer on Showtime's Cameron Crowe dramedy "Roadies," CBS' "Person of Interest" and Hulu's "11.22.63." Streep can currently be seen in the titular role in "Florence Foster Jenkins," and will also appear in Disney's upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns."

WBTV had no comment on Deadline's report.