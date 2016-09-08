AUSTIN, Texas - At least one person died in a shooting on Thursday at a high school in the West Texas town of Alpine, with early reports indicating a female student shot another female student in a bathroom and apparently killed herself, ABC News reported.

The other student is alive, ABC news quoted Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson as saying. Dodson said an officer responding to the scene was shot in what appears to have been an accident.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office told Reuters that there was "an active shooter incident" at Alpine High School, but declined to give further details. Alpine, with a population of about 6,000, is 200 miles southeast of El Paso on the border with Mexico.

Alpine High School, which has about 280 students, has been evacuated and other area schools were also on lockdown, KWES-TV reported. Students at the high school said they heard about two or three shots, KWES reported.

The incident was just the latest in a long series of shootings at U.S. schools, some of which have claimed dozens of lives. The deadliest mass school shooting was in 2007, when a gunman slaughtered 32 people at Virginia Tech. In 2012, a gunman shot dead 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The deadliest attack on a U.S. high school occurred in Littleton, Colo., in 1999, when a pair of heavily armed teenagers shot dead 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School, wounding 20 others. In all three attacks, the shooters, all of whom were male, ended their rampages by killing themselves.