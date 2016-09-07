Planning commission says no to more billboards

You can place a billboard in Grand Forks, but only when it meets city code.

That's essentially what the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission said to Sky Digital Advertising when it voted 11-0 to block five digital billboards proposed by the Fargo-based group on Wednesday evening. The vote was the answer to an appeal Sky had filed with the city after city staff denied the request for the signs this summer.

Commission member Alex Reichert said the appeal simply didn't meet a necessary burden of proof. He noted that Paul Hilt, a sales manager with Sky who spoke at the meeting, couldn't offer evidence that the city had gone above its self-imposed cap on billboards to grant a sign to a rival company, one of the claims an attorney for the group made in a letter to the city.

"That's about as basic as you get," Reichert said. The sign company's "heart wasn't in it, and your heart has got to be in it if that's what you're trying to do."

The requested billboards were to be along South Columbia Road, South Washington Street, and downtown.

The appeal stems from billboard proposals submitted to the city June 23. City staff in the Planning and Community Development Department denied the proposals, citing a cap placed on billboards in town. There can only be 101, city code states, and that's how many there already are. That number can increase with population changes, but the last time that was done was after the 2010 census, and it's not expected to be done again until after the 2020 census.

Beyond that cap, though, city documents list other reasons for denials for most of the signs. A letter to Sky from Brad Gengler—the department's director—points out two signs proposed for the downtown area are in places where "off-premises advertising signs" aren't allowed, and that the signs Sky is asking for have to be placed on poles, not hanging on the sides of buildings.

At the meeting, Hilt reiterated many of the arguments made by G. Franklin Lemond Jr., an attorney with an Atlanta-based law firm, in an Aug. 1 letter to the city on behalf of Sky. That letter argues that the city's reasons for denying the applications are "erroneous," arguing that rival billboard company Newman Outdoor Advertising had been treated differently by the city under various circumstances

Lemond's letter also argues that the city's sign code is unconstitutional, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court bans the kind of uneven regulations he says Grand Forks places on its billboards and noting that the city's sign code "lacks precise and objective standards." However, City Attorney Howard Swanson pointed out to commission members that, as far as the appeal is concerned, their only duty was to decide whether city staff had followed city code—not judge the code itself.

"We knew that it would get denied. We just look to move forward with our plan. The hardest thing is, all we've been trying to do is do business in town, and it's been extremely hard," Hilt said. "You have to go through these hoops to make it happen."

Asked if any litigation would be forthcoming on the matter, Hilt said he did not know.

The matter now moves to City Council, which will have the power to review the commission's recommendation and make its own decision.

Billboard matters last came before the commission in November, when Sky asked that the city's billboard cap change more regularly, suggesting the city could use regular population estimates instead of decennial census results. Though commission moved to form a committee to study the matter, Gengler said on Wednesday that it only met once before city staff became busy with other work.

"The plan would be to get the committee back together to start the discussion on reviewing the sign code," Gengler said.

Other business

The commission also took action on land south of the Flying J Truck stop along 32nd Avenue South, making three separate 11-0 votes to annex, plat and zone portions of the land to make way for business development along South 42nd Street.

Portions of the land were zoned for general commercial purposes—and not as industrial land—owing to city leaders' expectations that residential development will occur nearby in the future.

All three measures still require City Council approval, and all but the annexation will appear before the Planning and Zoning Commission in the future.

Commission members Steve Wasvick and Mayor Mike Brown were absent from the meeting.