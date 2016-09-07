Man found dead on UND campus killed by drug overdose

A 19-year-old man found dead on the UND campus last winter was killed by a drug overdose, according to the results of an autopsy.

On Jan. 2, Braden Eli Robertson, Tulsa, Okla., was found unresponsive in a car in a UND parking lot near Berkeley Drive. Robertson, who was not a UND student but was visiting family in the area, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

An autopsy completed at UND's Forensic Pathology Center, which serves as the Grand Forks County coroner's office, discovered that Robertson's death was caused by a mixture of methadone and Alprazolam, an anxiety medication sold commercially as Xanax.

Police are still investigating to discover the source of the drugs that led to Robertson's death.