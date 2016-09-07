Opioid panel organizers: Drug threat is real

East Grand Forks Senior High Principal Brian Loer said no students at the school have died as a result of opioid abuse. But that hasn't made him complacent.

"As the principal, I would be a fool to say that it's not at all being used," he said.

The high school will host public events Thursday with the warning that the threat of opioid abuse extends to everyone in the community.

Sanford Health will host two sessions of an educational panel on opioid addiction. The first session, aimed at high school seniors, will take place from 1 to 2:15 p.m. The session for parents and other community members will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The panel will include Drs. Monjur Alam and Lisa Jamsa as well as psychologist Brian Gatheridge from Sanford Health, Sgt. Aeisso Schrage and officer Nick Gunderson of the East Grand Forks Police Department, and Sue Thompson of Polk County Public Health.

Alam explained that there is a need to reach teenagers in particular because of their susceptibility to opioid use. The event will educate attendees about the reasons behind opioid abuse, risks of use, recognizing signs of addiction, and how to seek help.

"This is an age where (teenagers) like to take risks, and they don't understand the consequences, so they're very vulnerable," he said. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that approximately 5 percent of high school seniors reported using narcotics other than heroin in 2015.

Loer said he is worried that an "It won't happen to me" mentality extends to teenagers' parents and could hurt attendance at the evening session. Loer's fear reflects the very mindset such educational sessions are intended to combat and shows just how difficult it is to fight.

Alam acknowledged that the attitude of invincibility presents one of the biggest challenges to effectively delivering a message about the dangers of addiction.

"Our expectation with a message that is consistent, evidence-based, and scientific is that if we deliver it to not only teenagers, but also adults, it will help establish this mentality that these are high-risk medications and anybody can be a victim," he said.

Loer said he hopes the panel will have a positive impact on those who do attend. "We're willing to listen," he said.