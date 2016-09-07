BOTTINEAU — A former Bottineau High School science teacher charged with sex crimes involving teen boys is slated to plead guilty in connection with the charges.

Marissa Ashley Deslauriers, 24, was to go to trial next week, but court records show that a change-of-plea hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, in Bottineau County District Court.

Deslauriers, a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, was charged with one count of corruption or solicitation of minors and two counts of sexual assault, all felonies. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges in April.

In one of the sexual assault charges, Deslauriers is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

In the other sexual assault charge, she's accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy between Dec. 1 and 14.

In the corruption charge, she's accused of engaging in a sex act with a 15-year-old boy in November.

Court records do not say whether the boys were students or whether the 15-year-old in two of the charges is the same person.

Deslauriers was placed on administrative leave Dec. 14, the day before she was charged. She resigned Dec. 31.