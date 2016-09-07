Storm brings flood of business to cleaners, retailers

Glenn Reck (left) and Tim Kvasager, both of Merle's Steam Clean, work together to move furniture and expose soaked carpet to clean after heavy rain. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Tim Kvasager cleans the main room of a basement after heavy rains hit Grand Forks over the holiday weekend. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The phones started ringing the moment the storm stopped for professional cleaners around Grand Forks this weekend.

Glenn Reck, a third-generation cleaner at Merle's Steam Clean in Grand Forks, said the messages began coming in about 2 a.m. Sunday and haven't stopped since. He's been busy.

"I'm pretty sure every carpet cleaner in the area is swamped," he said.

Grand Forks received about 5 inches of rain on Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Al Voelker.

The water quickly found its way into basements throughout the region, most often slipping through window wells, Reck said. Merle's Steam Clean has been fielding calls from throughout the area, but with just two service vans, he said he has had to tell some customers he might not be able to provide service for a few days or until even a week later.

The risk for homeowners comes when the water saturates baseboards or causes mold and mildew, which can fester and smell.

For cleaners such as Reck, it's mostly an airflow process. His cleaners use high-powered fans, dehumidifiers and heat sources to dry out homes. The goal is to get humidity in the affected rooms below 50 percent, he said.

Move furniture

If local cleaners are all booked, and people are concerned about mitigating damage, Reck recommends hiring movers to protect furniture.

DJ Burris, owner of DJ Burris' Quality Carpet Cleaning said he advises customers with water damage to get under their carpets to remove pads, which will save them drying time and money. Once the pads are out, the drying process takes about six to 12 hours.

Burris also is running two vans, and he said Wednesday he is continuing to field calls for service. He has about 40 pieces of equipment, including dehumidifiers and high-powered fans — all of them are presently deployed.

The storms brought a business boom to retailers who sell fans, dehumidifiers and sump pumps to the do-it-yourself crowd. At Lowe's in Grand Forks, items were flying off the shelves beginning Sunday night and all of Labor Day.

"Any fan that moves air, they were grabbing—a lot of shop vacs and sump pumps, too," said Brian Radway, a Lowe's employee since 2004.

Radway said Lowes sold out of its midrange sump pumps, which run for $159; dehumidifiers also were being swooped up fast.

The looming question for many when water damage hits is whether to file a claim.

Country Financial agent Diana Hoverson has sold insurance in Grand Forks since 1991 and knows what to expect with heavy storms.

"I personally like my clients to call me first, because the claim industry is changing," she said.

Hoverson likes to review the policies her clients have with them first to analyze their coverage and deductibles before they proceed with filing a claim. The goal is always to minimize damage by bringing in professional cleaners.

She said the past couple of storms have brought in about 50 claims for her agency. The tricky part about water damage from heavy rain storms, Hoverson said, is that seepage coverage cannot be bought anywhere, and flood insurance doesn't come into play unless there is water flowing through the streets. These storms fall somewhere in between, leaving many without coverage. She advises homeowners to know exactly what kind of coverage they have to avoid unpleasant surprises.

"Always do annual reviews with your agent," Hoverson said.