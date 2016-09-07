Suspect in fentanyl trafficking investigation pleads guilty

FARGO—A Washington man who was arrested during an international drug investigation has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Braden James Foley, 29, changed his plea last month in federal court for his part in possessing and distributing fentanyl in January 2013 in at least five states. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death, along with aiding and abetting.

As part of a plea agreement, a second similar charge was dismissed.

Foley, who is from Olympia, Wash., was arrested after investigators said he took part in an international drug ring that officials began investigating after Bailey Henke, 18, of Grand Forks died in January 2015 from a fentanyl overdose. The investigation has led to the arrest of multiple suspects on state and federal charges.

Foley faces up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines, but the plea agreement did not specify a sentence. A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 2.