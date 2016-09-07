Delvin Shaw listens to Judge Lolita Romanick during his bond hearing Wednesday morning over video conference from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

A man serving a life sentence for murder will be held without bond before his new trial in the 2014 shooting death of a Grand Forks man.

Judge Lolita Romanick accepted the state's recommendation Wednesday in Grand Forks District Court to hold Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, without bond, setting in motion proceedings that will lead to a retrial for charges of murder, a Class AA felony, and burglary, a Class B felony.

A jury found the defendant, from Winston-Salem, N.C., guilty of breaking into the apartment of Jose Luis "Joe" Lopez on June 24, 2014. Lopez, who was sleeping in the apartment with his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter at the time, was shot to death.

Though a jury found Shaw guilty of murder, resulting in a life sentence, the North Dakota Supreme Court last week ordered a retrial, stating the District Court did not properly instruct the jurors on considering information regarding his part in an alleged burglary investigators said prompted the shooting.

On Wednesday, Shaw shifted frequently in his seat at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center as he appeared via video, sometimes crossing his arms and resting his chin on his fist as he listened to the proceedings. At one point, he stretched his arms back in a casual way.

He objected to being held without bond because he said he had been incorrectly convicted and he had already been in custody for 26 months.

When discussing who his lawyer would be, he said he did not want Fargo attorney Jay Greenwood, claiming the attorney did not represent him properly.

Shaw's next court appearance is Oct. 26, with a final dispositional conference set for Dec. 1