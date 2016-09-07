Delvin Shaw listens to Judge Lolita Romanick during his bond hearing Wednesday morning over video conference from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Delvin Lamont Shaw appeared unfazed Wednesday as a Grand Forks judge ordered him to be held without bond ahead of his new trial in the 2014 shooting death of a Grand Forks man.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., man returned to Grand Forks District Court for the first time since North Dakota's Supreme Court ruled last week he would have a new trial. He has been serving a life sentence since a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting 24-year-old Jose Luis "Joe" Lopez June 24, 2014, in Lopez's Grand Forks apartment. Shaw, 32, was convicted of murder, a Class AA felony, and burglary, a Class B felony.

Shaw shifted frequently in his seat at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center as he appeared Wednesday in District Court via video, sometimes crossing his arms and resting his chin on his fist and in his handcuffed hands as he listened to the proceedings. At one point, he stretched his arms back in a casual way.

He did object to being held without bond.

"I feel it's not appropriate because I've served 26 months and I haven't been convicted correctly in the system," he told Judge Lolita Romanick, who accepted the prosecution's recommendation to hold him without bond.

Grand Forks detectives said Shaw broke into an apartment where Lopez, his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter were sleeping. Lopez was fatally shot.

Investigators have theorized Shaw had broken into the apartment in reaction to a threat he received for his part in an alleged burglary four days before the shooting. The alleged burglary took place in the apartment unit above Lopez's, according to court documents.

Shaw was never charged for that crime, and he used that fact to help him win a retrial. The North Dakota Supreme Court agreed with his argument that the District Court did not properly analyze evidence and testimony regarding the alleged burglary before allowing it into court. Justices also ruled jurors did not receive proper instruction to consider that information.

That set the stage for the process of scheduling hearings leading up to the trial. His next court appearance for a status hearing is Oct. 26.

Representing himself?

Fargo attorney Scott Diamond, who aided Shaw in his appeal, is listed as Shaw’s attorney, but Diamond said his contract only applied to the appeal process, meaning Shaw will be appointed a different lawyer for his trial.

Shaw said during the bond hearing he would like an attorney on standby, which indicates he may represent himself in court as he did during the June 2015 trial.

The defendant dismissed two court-appointed lawyers -- Grand Forks attorney Blake Hankey and Fargo attorney Jay Greenwood, before he defended himself in court in his first trial.

It’s unclear if he will represent himself again, though he has applied for a court-appointed attorney. Diamond is the listed defense attorney, but it’s possible Greenwood or another lawyer could be appointed to Shaw’s case.

The prospect of the court appointing Greenwood to the case did not sit well with Shaw, who interrupted Carmell Mattison, a Grand Forks County assistant state’s attorney prosecuting the case, to protest.

“I wouldn’t want Greenwood to be on my case,” Shaw said, claiming Greenwood did not help his case. “Him being an attorney (and) just being nothing beside me.”

Greenwood disagreed with Shaw, stating if he were appointed by the court he would represent Shaw.

“I thought I did everything I could for Delvin,” Greenwood told the Herald. “He felt that he wasn’t being represented and he felt that he wanted to do it himself, but it’s fair to say I disagree.”

A final dispositional conference has been set for Dec. 1, with the trial to follow.