ULEN, Minn.— Authorities in Clay County were dealing with an armed standoff on a bridge north of here Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said the incident began as a domestic situation that turned into a standoff with authorities.

Bergquist said the situation involves an individual armed with a knife on a Highway 32 bridge over the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

The shirtless, unidentified male is threatening to jump off the bridge into the river. Authorities have been negotiating with the man to keep him from jumping.

Viking Manor Nursing home on the north edge of Ulen went into a lockdown when officials learned on the incident, said Administrator Todd Kjos. He said Bergquist assured him that there is no danger to the public beyond the scene at the bridge, so the nursing home is going out of lockdown.

Bergquist said there is no danger to the residents of Ulen.

Highway 32 has been blocked off on the north edge of Ulen. Agencies involved in the incident are the Clay County Sheriff's Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Norman County Sheriff's Department and a rescue team.

No other details were available.