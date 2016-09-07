VIDEO: Armed standoff north of Ulen, Minn., ends

ULEN, Minn. -- Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist confirmed that a standoff between law enforcement and an armed man that lasted for hours Wednesday near here is over.

The standoff on a bridge north of Ulen began Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. About 3:45 p.m., the man was placed in a Clay County sheriff's vehicle after a heavy rain in the area. A sheriff's convoy then headed south on Highway 32 toward Highway 10. Bergquist said the man is being taken to Sanford Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Bergquist said deputies aren't looking to arrest or charge the man with a crime. Authorities only want to take him to a hospital to be checked out, the sheriff said.

The incident began as a domestic situation, Bergquist said, an involved a man armed with a knife on a Highway 32 bridge over the south branch of the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

The shirtless, unidentified male was threatening to jump off the bridge into the river. Authorities negotiated with the man to keep him from jumping. Bergquist said there was no danger to the residents of Ulen.

Viking Manor Nursing home on the north edge of Ulen briefly went into a lockdown when officials learned on the incident, Administrator Todd Kjos said. Kjos said Bergquist assured him that there is no danger to the public beyond the scene at the bridge, so the nursing home ended the lockdown.

Highway 32 was blocked off on the north edge of Ulen. Agencies involved in the incident were the Clay County Sheriff's Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Norman County Sheriff's Department and a rescue team.