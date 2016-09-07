Grand Forks man to be sentenced on federal child porn charges

FARGO—A Grand Forks man has pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of images depicting sexual acts with victims as young as 4 years old.

Jeffrey Alan Nord Jr., 29, will be sentenced Nov. 2 in federal court on receipt and distribution of material containing child pornography as well as possession of materials containing child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges last month after signing a plea agreement.

Last year, Grand Forks-area investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Nord appeared to be uploading child porn to multiple Google accounts and Twitter, according to a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 30, the Grand Forks Sheriff's Department seized two cellphones and drug paraphernalia from his Grand Forks apartment, finding 1,726 images of child pornography, according to criminal complaints.

Nord was initially charged Jan. 8 in Grand Forks District Court with eight counts of possession of certain prohibited materials, but those were dismissed in March after federal prosecutors brought a case against him.

Nord faced 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. The plea agreement doesn't specify a sentence other than it will be "at the low end of the applicable guideline range."

He also must register as a sex offender.