Grand Forks' first Downtown Street Fair kicks off Friday

If the numbers are any indication, Grand Forks' first Downtown Street Fair is going to be a sight to see.

Two years in the making, it's expected to draw about 40 food vendors, craftsmen and artists and more than a dozen musicians.

The two-day event Friday and Saturday will close multiple sections of downtown streets and draw as many as 30,000 people. It opens at 10 a.m. both days, and events will take place along Third Street and Fourth Street from near DeMers Avenue, where acts will perform on multiple stages, and spill into Town Square.

Organizers with Grand Forks' Downtown Development Authority last week were working hard to tie up details to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch. Sarah Prout, the organization's executive director, laughed as she described how much was going on at the DDA, sketching a final flurry of activity before the big weekend.

"We're just trying to finalize things, getting in touch with our vendors, making sure they know where to come," Prout said.

Organizers still were finalizing the list of artists and vendors—food and otherwise—to line the downtown streets as well as set a schedule of performances to take place at four locations around the fair.

Events will go all day Friday and be topped off by shows by Peat Moss at 5 p.m. and Blind Joe at 6 p.m, both on the main stage near the intersection of South Third Street and Kittson Avenue. The latter is Joseph Bommersbach, a Kindred, N.D., native, country singer and former contestant on NBC's "The Voice."

On Saturday, a long list of performers are scheduled, with a "Kids Avenue Stage" beginning at 10 a.m. near North Third Street and First Avenue North—near where the "Kids Avenue" section of the street fair runs north along First Avenue North.

The James Popejoy Jazz Band kicks off the morning, with puppet shows and other performers to follow into the early evening. The first day of the street fair ends at 8 p.m.

Notable performances Saturday include Sean Emery, a self-described "funny guy who juggles stuff," who is set to take the stage at 2 p.m. Performances also are expected at various times during the day at Arbor Park, 15 S. Fourth St., and near the skyway on North Fourth Street between DeMers Avenue and First Avenue North, where the Central High School drumline performs at 11 a.m.

"No two vendors are the same. That goes for food and crafters and artists," Prout said. "If you come downtown, both Third and Fourth Streets are going to be blocked off. Our vendors will be in the middle of the street."

Saturday evening is capped off with a downtown street dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. — beginning just as the rest of the fair is closing at 8 p.m. — and lasting into the night. It's the only time during the fair when alcoholic beverages will be available, Prout said. Headliners Saturday include BoomTown, a Fargo-based country, pop and rock group, at 7:30 p.m, followed by country outfit Rhyme or Reason at 9 p.m.

"We're just excited to see this event grow," Prout said. "It's a great event for downtown."