The Grand Forks City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday evening to approve a range of items aimed at boosting production in the local housing market, with an eye on making the market more affordable. The move comes on the heels of a housing report delivered Aug. 22 that showed increasing home prices over the past four years without corresponding wage increases.

City Administrator Todd Feland said leaders are moving more swiftly than they did in the aftermath of a 2012 housing report because there are "significant opportunities" in front of the city. The most recent report suggested multiple developments — from Northern Plains Nitrogen to Grand Sky tech park — could bring new employees to town but that some employers might hesitate in the face of limited housing.

"I think the positive is that we are a growing, dynamic economy," Feland said. "At the same time, I think we need to respond (so) we can create different supplies of housing."

The council's actions include changes to multiple policies. First, leaders are tinkering with the term lengths for bonds sold to finance infrastructure development—such as streets—near new development. Property owners, who eventually are charged for construction, would see better interest rates and smaller payments with bonds sold on a longer length of time.

"This would change it so our standard operating procedure is to sell a 25-year bond, instead of a 15- to 20-year bond, which I think will have a direct impact," Feland said.

Second, the council voted to begin holding regular meetings between local developers and city staff to help keep closer tabs on the housing market; and third, voted to decrease administrative fees the city rolls into the interest rates on things such as special assessment bonds, which is expected to decrease costs passed on to property owners.

All items received final approval, except one of the changes in administrative interest rate adjustments, which received preliminary approval, Feland said.

The council also received an action plan that lays out potential policy changes for the future, from special assessment deferrals to changes in annexation policy, which could be considered in coming months.

Budget business

The council voted 7-0 to give preliminary approval to the 2017 budget. General fund expenses, are budgeted at $38.6 million, down from last year's $38.7 million, with the total operating budget—which doesn't include capital project spending—pegged at $109.5 million, up from $107.7 million in 2016.

Next year's budget holds city property tax rates steady, which means that with increasing property values, the average Grand Forks resident will see a nearly 5.8 percent bump in property taxes. In addition, utility bills are set to shift upward by about 1.5 percent for the average Grand Forks family, which is largely a product of increasing water and sanitation rates.

The council also voted 7-0 to change the mosquito control fee in the budget from $2.80 to $3 per month for city residents, with an adjustment by the same ratio for nonresidents.

Final approval of the budget is set for Sept. 19.

Library petition

Local library activists pressing for a "campus" style public library concept—which would include space at and near the existing library—presented petitions with more than 1,500 signatures supporting their vision to city leaders on Tuesday.

The petitions were delivered while the city sits at a crossroads on the library's future. A city committee is set to parse the future of a new public library building, from location to financing to parking, and is beginning its investigation based on a June recommendation from the Grand Forks Library Board to build the new structure downtown.

City Council member Ken Vein, chairman of the committee, said he's still waiting for more data.

"I would say it doesn't sway one way or the other, because as I stated tonight, there's a lot of features to a library that have yet to be determined," he said. "Until we know those issues or have them figured out, it's hard for me to say what influence that would be."