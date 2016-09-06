The Grand Forks County Commission approved a preliminary draft of its 2017 budget at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners made few changes to the document, which calls for a net tax levy of more than $30 million and is written to accommodate a loss of more than $800,000 in state aid dollars. The mill levy will decrease by more than two mills, but the amount to be levied is still projected to increase by about $1.4 million due to a rise in property values.

The commission voted to add in $25,000 of funding to provide for Grand Sky Legal Fees and a currently undetermined amount to hire on a legal secretary for the state's attorney's office. Commissioners also voted to cut a county fitness program, as well as $35,000 in funding to the Northlands Rescue Mission.

County Auditor Debbie Nelson said the Mission funding was originally intended for a sex offender housing program provided by that organization. That housing program ended in 2015, Nelson said, and the continuation of its funding was contingent on the formation of a new service agreement between the Mission and the county.

While an agreement was written, it was not approved by the commission.

The additions and reductions in the budget should roughly offset each other, Nelson said.

A public hearing for the budget will be held at the Sept. 20 meeting of the county commission.