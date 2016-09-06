Man arrested after crash near Devils Lake

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver's license after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Devils Lake, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The release stated that Bradley Pfeifer, 19, Devils Lake, was driving east on Ramsey County Road 2 when his truck drifted across the opposite lane and into a roadside ditch. The vehicle then hit an approach and rolled over.

Pfeifer received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake.