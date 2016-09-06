Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man arrested after crash near Devils Lake

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 8:54 p.m.

    A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver's license after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Devils Lake, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    The release stated that Bradley Pfeifer, 19, Devils Lake, was driving east on Ramsey County Road 2 when his truck drifted across the opposite lane and into a roadside ditch. The vehicle then hit an approach and rolled over.

    Pfeifer received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsCrashDevils LakeNorth Dakota Highway PatrolBradley PfeiferMercy Hospital
    Advertisement
    randomness