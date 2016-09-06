Titans coach: Respect wins the game

Herman Boone, subject of the film "Remember the Titans," speaks to Sacred Heart students, faculty, parents, parishioners and alumni on the first day of classes at the East Grand Forks Catholic school Tuesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Herman Boone, subject of the film "Remember the Titans," answers questions from Sacred Heart School students on the first day of classes at the East Grand Forks Catholic school Tuesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Athletic narratives often carry a much larger story and, as Herman Boone can attest, 'Remember the Titans' is a film that does just that.

The 2000 movie tells the story of the 1971 state championship high school football team —the Titans of the newly desegregated T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va.

Boone was the head coach of that team. On Tuesday, he shared the story of the Titans with students at Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks on their first day of class. The movie was made famous by Hollywood and actor Denzel Washington, who portrayed Boone in the movie.

Boone emphasized the Titans' skill on the field was secondary to its achievements as a team — an observation made by President Richard Nixon after the boys achieved national prominence for their victories as an integrated team.

Speaking out

"This is the reason why 'Remember the Titans,' was written about these young boys," Boone said. "Not because they won the state championship, but because they were among the few and brave in our country who decided to stand up and speak out about the injustices of discrimination in this country and in their city," he said. "Little did they know that they would break the racial mold of a separate system in Alexandria, a system that had lasted for generations."

Along with the challenge of bringing together a team of athletes, Boone said it was necessary to unify a coaching staff that avoided mixing racial lines. After a tense initial meeting, Boone said his goal was not to make the Titans like one another, as encouraged by the school district's superintendent.

Instead, he focused on building mutual respect, a strategy he made clear to his coaches at the get-go.

"I said to them very forcefully, 'Gentlemen, we are going to have a great football team with or without you," Boone said. "'I can't make you like each other. Heck, I don't even like half of y'all. But I can demand that you respect each other.'"

That respect eventually led to trust, he said, which in turn led to a cohesive team capable of winning a state title.

Boone encouraged the students at Sacred Heart to practice tolerance and acceptance in their own lives and strive to reach out to others, even if their actions go unnoticed.

"Even if you do good, many people will sometimes accuse you of selfish motives, but do good anyway," he said. "The good you do will probably be forgotten anyway—but do good anyway."