The promise of a mayoral veto could mean the decision to buy a new SUV for the East Grand Forks Fire Department won't become final for months despite a council vote approving the purchase Tuesday.

Following the vote, Mayor Lynn Stauss told the council he planned to veto the approval of a $53,300 Chevrolet Suburban customized for fire protection because he said it should be discussed with the rest of the proposed 2017 city budget.

"I just believe it should go into next year's budget and should be considered at that time because there are many things you'll have to consider," he said. "So, I will be vetoing the truck."

Stauss has 14 days to file his veto with the city. If the council seeks to overturn the veto, six of its seven members would need to vote in favor of the action — though that may prove difficult on this decision.

The council voted 4-2 in favor of the Fire Department's request, with members Marc DeMers and Clarence Vetter dissenting and member Craig Buckalew absent. Vetter noted he would like to see the purchase discussed during budget work sessions.

Last month, a similar request from the East Grand Forks Police Department to buy an $84,000 record management and computer-aided dispatch system was deferred until the council starts budget talks later this month.

"Just like we did with the Police Department, this should be put on hold till we discuss the whole budget for 2017 and not ahead of time," Vetter said. "For that reason, I'll vote no."

The Fire Department's request to purchase the vehicle has been deferred for three years due to a shortage of funds, Fire Chief Gary Larson said in a staff memo. The Suburban would replace an older 1994 model that has nearly 110,000 miles on it.

The department's current Suburban is used to take staff to and from calls as well as shelter patients from weather until the arrival of paramedics, the memo said.

Larson did explore the possibility of leasing a new vehicle but said he found it would be about $10,000 more in costs overall.