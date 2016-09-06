Grand Forks man pleads guilty to having child porn

A Grand Forks man could spend two years or less in prison for possessing child pornography depicting young children, some who were toddlers, being sexually assaulted.

Roger Lee Whaley, 86, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 10 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, all Class C felonies. Each charge carries a five-year jail sentence, meaning he faced up to 50 years in prison.

But a plea agreement he signed orders him to spend a total of five years in jail with three years suspended. He also will be given credit for time served.

A presentencing investigation was ordered Tuesday to determine his risk of offending again and the level of sex offender he must register as. The defense also will argue for a lighter sentence than the recommended two-year sentence. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 11.

Whaley was arrested after Grand Forks Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline. After they obtained a search warrant, police went to his home in the 1700 block of Second Avenue North, where multiple electronics were seized Nov. 16.

Whaley was not present during the search, according to court documents.

In a laptop, police said they found an inserted SanDisk that contained 10 images of children between the ages of 1 and 9 being sexually assaulted by adults, according to court records.