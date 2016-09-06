MINNEWAUKAN, N.D.—A Minot man accused of walking away from detention in Devils Lake more than a month ago has been charged with escape.

Todd William Solberg, born in 1982, appeared Tuesday in Benson County District Court on the Class C felony charge stating he failed to return to the Lake Region Residential Re-entry Center. He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the charge.

Solberg was released on furlough for a limited time and was supposed to return July 24, but officers with the Lake Region Residential Re-entry Center said he absconded, according to a criminal complaint.

Solberg was arrested and booked into the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center Aug. 30.