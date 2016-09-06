Search
    Mosquito spraying scheduled tonight in Grand Forks area

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 12:58 p.m.

    Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will conduct citywide mosquito spraying between 7 and 11 tonight.

    The mosquito control trucks are marked with yellow flashing lights and will travel at 10-15 mph while spraying. Equipment is expected to be noisy.

    Wind speeds higher than 10 mph or inclement weather may delay the spraying.

    Citizens are urged to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos because West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes and birds, as well as human cases, in Grand Forks County.

