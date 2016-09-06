Driver in cardiac arrest identified after I-94 crash
STEELE, N.D. -- A 40-year-old Bismarck man involved in a weekend crash was identified Monday by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Robert Eichele was driving westbound on Interstate 94 just after noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, when he we went into cardiac arrest and lost control of his vehicle. The patrol said the vehicle crashed through a fence and came to rest in a field.
Eichele was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.