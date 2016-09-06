Motorcyclist indentified in fatal ND crash

MANDAN, N.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash Saturday, Sept. 3, in Mandan.

William Stahle, 53, Bismarck, was traveling westbound on Twin City Drive near the intersection of Eastside Court and Main Street when he lost control of his motorcycle, the state highway patrol said. The bike struck a curb and overturned, coming back across the roadway. The driver was thrown into a ditch.

Stahle was transported to St. Alexis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

