WASHINGTON—A fire broke out on Tuesday at a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility in Maryland that was closed last week because of threats, fire officials said.

The fire, at the USDA facility in Beltsville outside of Washington, was at building 426, said a spokesman for Prince George's County's fire and emergency medical services.

Last week, USDA facilities in five states, including the one in Beltsville, were closed after receiving anonymous threats.

Live television footage showed ladder trucks and firefighters on foot pouring water on a frame structure with much of its metal roof off.

A fire department spokesman on Twitter described an initial "heavy volume" of fire, but later said most of the visible fire was out.

CBS News, citing sources, reported that Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials have been sent to the fire scene.