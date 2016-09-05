A special request from Wetterling's mom: 'Create joy'

Patty Wetterling talks to the media in this 2015 photograph taken from video. Forum News Service file photo

ST. JOSEPH, Minn.—Patty Wetterling is asking people to "say a prayer," "play with your children" and "create joy" as she and her family continue to grieve following news that her son Jacob's remains were found late last week in a central Minnesota pasture, nearly 27 years after his abduction.

Wetterling offered ways the community could help "bring (her) comfort" in a post written Monday afternoon on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center's Facebook page.

In full, the statement read:

"The Wetterlings are deeply grieving and are pulling our family together. We will be eager to talk to media as soon as we are able.

"Everyone wants to know what they can do to help us.

"Say a prayer.

"Light a candle.

"Be with friends.

"Play with your children.

"Giggle.

"Hold hands.

"Eat ice cream.

"Create joy.

"Help your neighbor.

"That is what will bring me comfort today."

— Patty Wetterling

Across the state and country, supporters found other ways to show their solace.

A steady stream of people stopped to show their respects alongside a road near Paynesville that overlooks the farm pasture where Jacob's remains were found. Some left flowers.

Others kept their lights on through the Labor Day weekend at the urging of St. Paul police officer Danielle Lewis.

She created a Facebook page to spread the word of her effort, which as of Monday evening had gained some 17,000 participants.

"Light up the state and show (Jacob's) family our support," the page reads. More than 3,000 comments have been left on it, several from out of state.

Many were left by Minnesotans who reflected on what it was like to first learn of his abduction.

The Stearns County sheriff's office confirmed Saturday that the remains of 11-year-old Jacob, missing since October 1989, had been found.

The remains were identified by the Ramsey County medical examiner and a forensic dentist. Additional DNA testing will be performed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Law enforcement officials are reviewing new evidence in the case and expect to provide more details on the investigation early this week.

Jacob was abducted the evening of Oct. 22, 1989, by a masked gunman who stepped out of the woods as he, his brother and a friend were biking back from a convenience store to the Wetterling home in rural St. Joseph.

News of the child abduction along a rural road in small-town America captured the attention of news media and people across the country.

Almost three decades passed without any sign of Jacob or answers about who had taken him.

Authorities last year took another look at the case and were led to Danny Heinrich, a man who had been questioned at the time of Jacob's kidnapping. When Heinrich, 53, of Annandale was arrested in October on charges of child pornography, law enforcement officials called him a "person of interest" in Jacob's kidnapping.

Heinrich denied any involvement in Jacob's abduction at the time of his arrest and has not been charged with that crime. He has pleaded not guilty to 25 federal child-pornography charges and is scheduled to go on trial on those counts in October in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

However, Tuesday is the deadline for a federal judge to make a final ruling on several motions filed in the child pornography case against Heinrich.

It's also the day when Central Minnesotans expect to learn what's next for Heinrich and his involvement in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling.

Heinrich had been under increasing scrutiny as authorities revisited Jacob's abduction and investigated a string of sexual assaults on preteen and teen boys in Paynesville in the mid- to late 1980s. St. Joseph is about 20 miles northeast of Paynesville, where Heinrich was living at the time of Jacob's abduction.

On Wednesday, Heinrich led a team of FBI agents and state and county investigators to the Paynesville area farm, where Wetterling's skeletal remains were buried, according to a source with direct knowledge of the search.