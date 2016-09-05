Five people injured in head-on collision near Langdon

LANGDON, N.D.—Five people, including three children, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night on the north edge of Langdon, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The release stated that all of the injured people were riding in the same vehicle, a 2001 Chrysler 300 driven by Candace Charboneau, 30, Langdon.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Wayne Borgen, 22, Langdon, were uninjured in the crash. Both Borgen and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

According to the release, Charboneau was driving north on N.D. Highway 1 when her vehicle crossed over into the lane of oncoming traffic. None of the occupants of Charboneau's vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, the release stated, and all were transported to Cavalier County Memorial Hospital with injuries of varied severity.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.