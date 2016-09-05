Search
    UND President Mark Kennedy to host talking tour this week

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 7:57 p.m.
    UND President Mark Kennedy is going on tour this week.

    Kennedy will be hitting the road to meet with the public and talk about UND as part of his "Coffee with Kennedy" tour. The university president will be joined by his wife, Debbie Kennedy, and father, Eugene Kennedy, as he makes visits on Wednesday and Thursday throughout eastern North Dakota. The schedule for the tour is as shown.

    Wednesday, Sept. 7

    Grafton: Coffee, 7:45 a.m. at the Caribou Coffee in Hugo's

    Cavalier: Coffee, 9:45 a.m. at Thompson's Café

    Edinburg: Lunch, noon at the Fireside Lounge

    Larimore: Coffee, 2 p.m. at the Larimore Golf Course

    Thursday, Sept. 8

    Mayville: Coffee, 7:45 a.m. at Paula's Café

    Hunter: Lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Hunter Café & Bakery

    Casselton: Coffee, 2:30 p.m. at Kerry's Kitchen

