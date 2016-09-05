September's here. School buses are running. Now there is time to look around and get acquainted with all of you who have moved into the Greater Grand Forks area during the summer.

This is a great place to live, and we welcome you. It was with fear and trepidation that I came here with my family from Minneapolis in 1957. But we never looked back. One of the first things we learned is that Grand Forks is a hotbed of hockey. And we found out you can get almost anywhere in this city in less than 15 or 20 minutes. Grand Forks is big enough for you to live anonymously if you wish. Or you easily can get acquainted and make a difference by taking part in the action.

You won't want to miss the Big Potato Bowl celebration coming up in another week. There will be a gigantic free french fry feed in University Park on Thursday—the 15th of September. The parade on Saturday, Sept. 17, is the biggest one all year. So get down there early—well before 10 a.m. Pick a place along DeMers Avenue leading over the Sorlie Bridge into East Grand Forks.

Then there will be a football game. Our UND Fighting Hawks will on Sept. 17 welcome the Coyotes from the University of South Dakota.

This weekend, Central and Red River High Schools will play their annual Cushman Classic game. The event is in memory of the late Cliff Cushman. He's a sprinter who qualified and just fell short of making it to the Olympics.

Afterwards, he wrote a letter to the Grand Forks Herald, and it was printed on the front page. It challenged youth of this city to do and to be all they can. And the football field is named in his honor.

Right now the sugar beet trucks are running, and they are beginning to haul the potatoes in for storage, too. You need to keep out of their way. They can't stop on a dime. Some people around here earn extra money for Christmas by driving trucks.

Some say children around here learn to ice skate before they learn to walk. The park district has plenty of places to skate. And there are people willing to invite you into the winter sport of curling.

You can't skate on the English Coulee that runs through the UND campus. But you might hook up with someone who wants to play broomball down there when it freezes over. If you don't already know it, the Greenway runs all around Grand Forks. It was established after the flood of 1997. People here are still telling stories about how during the flood we all had to leave town. I mean everyone.

But we are braver and stronger because of the Flood of 1997. It's hard to believe it soon will be 20 years since the Red Cross and Salvation Army were bringing food around. We have almost forgotten the portable toilets along the streets that we used as we put our flooded houses back in order.

Now, as always, there are things we need in Grand Forks. I guess we agree we want a new library. Trouble is we don't know where to put it or where to find the money. Nobody can accuse us of rushing into decisions around here.

Grand Forks always has been a lively place with the students at the University of North Dakota among us. Many people spend summers at nearby lakes. And many head south when the first snowflakes flutter down.

The question in October is, "Are you going south for the winter?"

A friend used to ask, "Do I have to?"

Actually, I kind of like the cold weather. You dig out your winter clothes and you walk carefully—flat footed—down the sidewalks. You can get special tires for your bike. And I can assure you there are not many cockroaches living among us.

We always have our needs. Along with the library, we need an underpass out on 42nd Street. Cars get held up there all the time waiting for trains to pass. We used to have too many pigeons, but they got that figured out.

Mayor Mike Brown is a very friendly person. Dana Sande is president of the city council. There are so many good people among us. Larry Nybladh is the school superintendent. Leah Byzewski is director of the Grand Forks County Historical Society. Laurel Reuter keeps things running at North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus.

Some people keep fit by shoveling snow. More people enjoy exercising at Choice Fitness, the YMCA center downtown or dozens of other places. I think the UND campus is the most beautiful in the Dakotas. It's a good idea to enjoy the beauty of the university and the parks of the city now and go sledding down the big Lincoln Park dike next winter.

If you get lonely, there's always Themis, the Goddess of Justice. She holds her scales and looks over all of us from her position on top of the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

This week the wasps probably will calm down after all that rain. They aren't usually as bad as they have been this summer. Let's hope the days of September stay gentle and warm.

Your friend on Cottonwood Street, Marilyn.