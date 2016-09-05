MINOT, N.D. -- The Minot Police Department is looking for the person or persons who shot a 9mm at least 16 times into three vehicles and an apartment over the weekend in the southwest part of the city.

Police investigations commander John Klug said Monday that officers first responded to a report of gunshots in the 2500 block of 2nd Ave. SW at about 4 a.m. on Friday. Officers searched the area and were unable to find any indications of where the shots were fired.

Police were called back to the area about 1:15 p.m. when a resident in the area reported finding bullet holes in a vehicle.

Officers and detectives responded and found bullet holes in 3 vehicles and one apartment at 2529 2nd Ave. SW.

Klug said 16 shell casings from a 9mm were found on the scene. There were no injuries

reported and no evidence on scene to indicate anyone was struck by any

of the bullets fired. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Minot Police Department at 852-0111 or through Crime Stoppers at 852-7463.